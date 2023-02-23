WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett mother ends up in jail after police said she found a man in a fast food restaurant who she said was having sex with her teenage daughter and made her feelings clearly and violently known.

Ginger Beasley is charged with assault causing injury and criminal mischief.

She was arrested on February 23, 2023, for the alleged assault in January and has bonded out.

Police said Beasley went to the Sonic on Avenue D on January 18, 2023, and punched the man in the face, choked and scratched him, leaving bruising and cuts on his neck visible 24 hours later.

They said she also took his cell phone valued at $800 dollars and shattered it. Police said the phone was later found near the suspect’s home.

Police said Beasley admitted to punching the man.