WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A manufacturing facility that has been tied to the Wichita Falls community for two and a half decades made a major announcement on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at their location on Hammon Road.

Pratt & Whitney, an aerospace manufacturing company based in Canada, built a repair facility in Wichita Falls in 1997. Since that time, the plant has gone through three expansions, adding more jobs to the local economy.

On Thursday, officials with the City of Wichita Falls, the Wichita Falls Chamber, and Pratt & Whitney Canada announced an expansion at the facility in Wichita Falls.

Pratt & Whitney officials said they’re investing $10 million to expand the repair facility to begin applying a special coating to engine parts that protect them against high temperatures.

“We continue to invest and grow in Wichita Falls because of the strength of the local workforce, the support of the community, and the enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude of our Wichita Falls team and leadership,” Irene Makris, Vice President of Customer Service for Pratt & Whitney Canada said. “Our Wichita Falls facility will be the first of our plants to pioneer a new coating process which will significantly improve the durability and performance of our engines.”

Wichita Falls will become the facility where the coating process for the entire company will take place, putting Wichita Falls on the global manufacturing map.

“The City of Wichita Falls views companies like Pratt & Whitney as integral to the health of the local economy and our ability to foster well-paying jobs for our workforce,” Stephen Santellana, Mayor of Wichita Falls said.

Pratt & Whitney officials said construction on the expansion will begin later this year with an expected completion date of early 2025.