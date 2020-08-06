Manufacturing company expands to IP, expected to create jobs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A manufacturing company is expanding in Iowa Park and is expected to create 10 jobs in the city.

This is after the city entered an economic developmnent agreement with S5 Manufacturing to adopt tax abatement guidelines and incentives.

The abatement will provide S5 a break from normal property taxes for a specific period so it can invest more in the expansion.

“We’re just tickled to death for S5 to be expanding it’s a great partnership for the city of iowa park,” Iowa Park Economic Development Director David Owen said. “It’s a win-win situation for everyone.”

The company is building a 20,000 square foot addition to the west of its current building the old Walmart.

It is going to be about $1.4 million.