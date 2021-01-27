Many area Chambers of Commerce not participating in rapid testing program for Texas small businesses

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas is expanding the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Program for front line workers at small businesses. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management announced Friday a plan to dedicate 1 million BinaxNow Rapid Tests to the program.

Chamber of commerce organizations receive the supplies and distribute them to small businesses that want to participate in the program.

Here is the estimated allotment of COVID-19 rapid tests for chambers in Texoma.

Childress Visitor Center/Chamber & Main Street: 435 rapid tests

Bowie Chamber of Commerce: 182 rapid tests

Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce: 400 rapid tests

Electra Chamber of Commerce: 97 rapid tests

Graham Chamber of Commerce: 306 rapid tests

Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce: 111 rapid tests

Iowa Park Chamber of Commerce: 225 rapid tests

Jacksboro Chamber of Commerce: 156 rapid tests

Nocona Chamber of Commerce: 107 rapid tests

Olney Chamber of Commerce: 88 rapid tests

Seymour Chamber of Commerce: 91 rapid tests

Vernon Chamber of Commerce: 367 rapid tests

Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce: 3,720 rapid tests

Chambers of Commerce must enroll in the program to receive supplies, but it appears many area chambers have no plans to participate.

Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce CEO Henry Florsheim said the chamber hasn’t made any decision yet.

The Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce has no intention of becoming a Covid testing center anytime in the near future.

“We don’t have the manpower nor training to conduct COVID testing,” executive director Laurianne Rodriguez said. “I took the verbiage of ‘invited’ and ‘interested’ as an optional invitation.”

Chambers in Jacksboro, Nocona, Iowa Park, and Henrietta also stated they had no plans of doing rapid testing.

Small businesses interested in participating in the program should contact their local Chamber of Commerce for more information. Chambers of commerce wishing to enroll in the program can find more information here.