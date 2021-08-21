Many gather to pay final respects to former Wichita County Sheriff

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The law enforcement community, friends and family paid their final respects to former Wichita County Sheriff Tom Callahan Saturday, August 21.

Current Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said serving under Sheriff Callahan was truly an honor.

“For the community and for the people that knew him and knew how he worked and treated all the employees, he really touched their lives,” Sheriff Duke said. “He was a good man, and he’ll be missed, and I think he’s got a legacy of his own, and I’m proud of it.”

Callahan was the longest-serving sheriff in the county’s history, having served for 22 years. While many remember his as sheriff, others knew him just as “Dad.”

“He’s just a real life superhero in my opinion,” said Aiden Callahan, Tom Callahan’s son. “I’m so proud to have had him as a dad; he’s just a really good guy.”

Friends and family said he touched every person that came into his life.

“It’s hard to find people who either don’t remember him or don’t have good things to say about him,” Aiden said. “And that’s the most important thing that comforts me: is just knowing how many people have loved him and cared for him.”

This is especially true for those who worked with him for many years, like Duke.

“Sheriff Callahan really attributed a lot of things, including policies that we still have to this day that we follow and still use, so his legacy’s been pretty good as far as being a great sheriff of Wichita County and being able to do things right all the time,” Sheriff Duke said.

Callahan was honored with full honors conducted by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.

His son said he’s sure his father is smiling down, knowing he did a job well done.

“I think that he’d be very proud of what he sees today,” Aiden Callahan said. “So of course it’s a big loss to everybody, but I think just the memories he’s left behind has been a good one.”

Those who knew and loved Callahan hope the work he did to serve and protect the community will never be forgotten.

The family is asking that memorials be made to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank or to the Make-A-Wish foundation.