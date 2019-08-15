Many Texomans celebrate first day of 2019—2020 school year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The first bell for the school year rang in many schools across Texoma Thursday.

Some faculty and friends gave the kids an unforgettable welcome back.

From the spiffy outfits to the dazzling backpacks Wichita Falls students strutted with confidence for their first day back to school and Fain Elementary students had a musical surprise.

Folks with the Wichita Theatre greeted the kiddos and their parents at the door with a Seussical the Musical performance.

Over at Wichita Christian School, the first double amputee to ever re-enlist in the United States Military Sgt. 1st Class Dana Bowman, landed in style with a speech full of confidence before their pencils hit the paper.

“I heard earlier not a whole lot of people get to parachute in,” Bowman said.

Bowman used his experiences to encourage the students as the new academic year begins and senior Cody Albert hopes his peers learned something from the words of wisdom.

“They should walk in very proud of what we have done and what we have accomplished and what we can get done,” Albert said.

“One of the biggest things in my presentation was to be able to get into the mind of the students is resilience to bounce back,” Bowman said. “What a way to be able to go home on the first day and say you wouldn’t believe what happened today, we had a guy with no legs parachuted into the school.”

As each school welcomed their kids back in their own way, the goal all around was to ensure each child starts the school year off with a positive mindset.