WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Beginning this week, the Lake Wichita Park parking lot will be closed off as crews work on a new parking lot.

Starting Wednesday, November 15, 2023, barricades and closure signs will be placed at the park entrance near the intersection of Fairway Boulevard and Lakeshore Drive, according to city officials.

Courtesy of Chris Horgen

Citizens are encouraged to use caution or avoid the area until the repairs are completed.

Construction is expected to take six weeks to complete, pending weather delays.