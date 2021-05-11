Maplewood Avenue extension project completed, will open to traffic May 12

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Maplewood Avenue Extension Project that began in 2019 is now complete according to city officials.

Maplewood Avenue now connects with McNiel Avenue and Lawrence Road.

The new segment of Maplewood Avenue will be completely open to traffic beginning Wednesday, May 12.

A new traffic signal was installed at the intersection of Maplewood Avenue and McNiel Avenue, which is currently in test mode with a flashing red light.

The light will be fully functional when the road opens for traffic on May 12.

Please find the full press release from the City of Wichita Falls below: