Maplewood extension nearing completion

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city’s Maplewood extension project is nearing completion.

City engineer Blane Boswell said the east side of the extension is very close to being done.

The westside, near McNeil Avenue, is really what is left more with construction.

The eastside needs fencing, the sidewalk needs to be replaced and lights need to be energized.

On the west end, the road still needs widening and traffic signals will be installed where Maplewood and McNeil meet.

“They got to a good stopping point. We had them back off. And now they’re going to start gearing back up. It looks like probably next week they’ll start trying to start work,” Boswell said.

Boswell said there are about 3 more months of work left depending on the contractor and weather.

It could take as long as six months.