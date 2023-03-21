WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The chances of filling out a perfect NCAA March Madness bracket? 1 in a billion. But one thing local businesses and restaurants can count on this time of year are big crowds.

“I think with the three teams being from Texas making it to the sweet sixteen, it has definitely been a little bit more crazy and chaotic,” Parkway Grill Manager Jason Peoples said.

Peoples and the rest of the Parkway Grill staff said they’ve been busy keeping all of the sports fans satisfied and coming back for more.

Meanwhile down the road at HTeaO, their customers got to fill out brackets, not based on basketball teams, but instead, their different tea flavors.

“What we really did was get the main flavors that were really popular, and it’s kind of like the brackets we made them go against each other, and whatever wins, wins,” HTeaO employee Autumn Mitchell said.

Customers can participate over on their social media right now, and they already seem to have some projected winners.

“Our main flavors like sweet coconut, sweet peach, the blueberry, the raspberry, and it changes in between days to see which one is the most popular each day,” HTeaO employee Kinsey Kuehler said.

With the community’s support, they’ll crown a winning flavor at the end of the month.

“We get a lot of regulars each day, and it’s really nice to see all those familiar faces each day,” Kuehler said.

So, if you’re looking for a great place in town to enjoy the crazy upsets and game-winning shots, look no further.

“It’s not just the girls and the drinks and the food and all that stuff, but this is also a really big family establishment here. We’ve been here for almost 40 years now, and a lot of times, the people that come in have been coming in that 40 years. So it’s always good to see those familiar faces,” Peoples said.

May the best team win!