Mardi Paws raises the “woof” for Wichita Co. Humane Society

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Mardi Gras celebration in Wichita Falls is raising the *woof* for the Wichita County Humane Society.

Airman for the Animals hosted Mardi Paws Saturday at the Forum on Speedway Avenue, benefitting the humane society.

In a sold-out event, folks enjoyed live music, New Orleans styled decor and of course pups in costume.

All proceeds go towards the humane societies’ capital campaign of the year called “Raise the Woof” to help with renovation and expansion of the facilities to take in as many animals possible to be adopted and prevent euthanization.

“We haven’t done any upgrades to our shelter since, well it was built in 1973 and we haven’t done anything,” Wichita County Humane Society director Cheryl Miller said.

“We still need about $300,000, our goal is $900,000, we’ve got almost six, so we’ve done very well and we’ll just keep talking to people until we get all the money raised,” event coordinator and advisor to capital campaign Shirley Craft said.

Animals were available for adoption right on the spot!

KFDX and KJTL’s very own Darrell Franklin was the MC and Tobin McDuff judged a dance competition.