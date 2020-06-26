Marijuana buy turns bloody, expensive for buyer

UPDATE: June 26, 2020 11:48 a.m.

A second suspect has been arrested in an alleged marijuana buy turned robbery. Dimonique McKinney, 19, is charged with aggravated robbery.

McKinney was arrested the day after the other suspect in this case, Thursday June 25.

McKinney’s bond is set at $750,000.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police said a shopping trip for marijuana turns bloody, painful and expensive for the intended buyer.

It also turned into time in jail for the accused robber, Sammy Worthy, who is charged with aggravated robbery.

Police said they were contacted by the victim’s mother. She said her son came home bloody, with a cut above his eye and she asked what happened.

The victim said he went to Forest Glen Apartments to buy marijuana and a person took him to another building where Sammy Worthy and another man supposedly had the marijuana.

He said both those men got in his car and demanded his money.

When he refused, he said Worthy pulled out a gun and hit him in the face with it and took about $1,200 from him.

The victim’s mother said she messaged worthy and drove to the apartments to confront him but he wouldn’t answer his phone.