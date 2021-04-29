Plans for new MPEC hotel and conference back on track

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Plans for a new M-PEC hotel and convention center in Downtown Wichita Falls are back on track.

Members of the 4B Board met today to discuss how to move forward with the future project.

The pandemic put the brakes on this project for about a year. But talking with committee members today, it appears things are back to moving full speed ahead.

“I will call the Wichita Falls 4B meeting to order”

Moving past COVID-19 and looking toward the future.

“The hotel and attached conference center, convention center, that are going to be operated under the same individual. They are going to be able to bring in conferences. They are going to be able to bring in trade shows and things of that nature,” 4B Board President Tony Fidelie said.

The MPEC hotel and conference center is a project that Fidelie says will bring jobs and economic growth to Wichita Falls.

“We have an out-of-state investor who invests in hotel projects. Tim O’Reilly, O’Reilly Hospitality, who has built hundreds of hotels across this nation, has picked Wichita Falls for his next project.

Board members have re-engaged with O’Reilly Hospitality Management Group with plans to build a 48 million dollar Marriott-Delta Hotel along with a new multi-purpose event conference center that City Manager Darron Leiker says will be funded through existing city sales taxes.

“The important point to emphasize there is that there will be no property tax dollars that will be used for either the hotel or the conference center. it will be funded with existing 4B sales tax dollars,” Leiker said.

At an estimated cost of around 16 to 19 million for the conference center, Leiker anticipates completion of the tracking perfectly with a return to normalcy.

“There is going to be a pent-up demand with folks wanting to travel for business and leisure. So, by the time this hotel is constructed and open, it’s going to be perfect timing to take advantage of that pent-up demand,” Leiker said.

But not all without giving the public a chance to have their voices heard first.

“On June 3, we’ll have a public hearing and go through the details of this project and allow the public to express their opinions on the project as well as hear from our individuals from the city and from the developer on how they see it moving forward,” Fidelie said.

Reigniting the economy, one hotel room or convention at a time.

The public is invited to attend the next scheduled 4B board meeting June 3 at City Hall to voice those thoughts.