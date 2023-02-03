BURKBURNETT, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — Most people grow up watching their favorite athletes perform in big games on television or from a device.

Case Scott standing in front of a statue of former Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki outside of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas (Image courtesy Toni Scott)

However, on Monday, January 30, 2023, a boy from Burkburnett, Texas got to see his favorite athletes a lot closer than that, thanks to Mark Cuban, owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.

Case Scott is an 8-year-old boy from Burkburnett, Texas, and to say he loves basketball would be an understatement.

He’s been participating in youth league sports through the Burkburnett Boys & Girls Club and area YMCA leagues for several years.

Case has also been a die-hard fan of the Dallas Mavericks for several years.

Like most fans of the Dallas Mavericks, Case said his love and excitement for the team has a lot to do with the team’s 23-year-old superstar from Slovenia who wears the number 77; Luka Dončić.

Several Dončić jerseys can be found hanging on Case’s bedroom walls, along with a plethora of memorabilia, trading cards, posters, pennants, and figurines. The only thing more impressive than Case’s Dončić collection is his vast amount of Dončić knowledge.

The wall of Case Scott’s bedroom covered in Dallas Mavericks memorabilia (Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

It’s Case’s knowledge of the Mavericks, and of sports in general, that first got the attention of Michael Williams, who is a co-worker and friend of Case’s dad. He said Case’s level of knowledge is hard to ignore.

“Case is a great kid. Die-hard Mavs fan, Luka fan,” Williams said. “He knows everything… Basketball stats, to names, to players. So I was like, man, it’s pretty neat for a kid this young to know that much about basketball.”

Williams, the Fixed-Ops Manager of Herb Easley Motors in Wichita Falls, has formed a bond with his co-worker’s son over his love of the Mavericks, and on an evening when the three of them were together watching the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Williams found out it was Case’s birthday wish to attend a Mavericks playoff game.

Case Scott (left) meets Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban (right) at Monday night’s game (Image courtesy Toni Scott)

So, Williams decided to email the Dallas Mavericks owner himself, Mark Cuban. It’s something Williams has done before when Cuban first purchased the team in 2000.

“There was a big story in the news that if you reach out to Mark, he’d reply to you and give you tickets,” Williams said. “I was like, ‘There’s no way, he’s too busy.’ So I actually did that when I lived in Denton, and he actually responded back to me, and he gave us tickets.”

It worked in 2000, and even though it may seem like a longshot, Williams thought if it worked then, it might work now. And sure enough, Cuban responded to Williams moments later.

“I asked Mark Cuban if he could make an 8-year-old’s birthday wish come true,” Williams said. “Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to do it in the playoffs.”

However, Cuban promised Williams he’d make Case’s dream a reality during the 2023 season. At Case’s urging, Williams said he reached back out to Cuban about two weeks ago to follow up, and Cuban responded within 10 minutes.

“I reached back out to Mark Cuban, and he was very nice to make Case’s wish become a reality,” Williams said. “He gave him and his dad two great seats for the Mavericks game.”

Case Scott (right) and his dad (left) attend the Dallas Mavericks game thanks to tickets gifted to them by Mavericks owner Mark Cuban (Image courtesy Toni Scott)

Case said it’s a night he’ll never forget. Not only was he seated just a few rows behind the goalpost, but he also got to meet Mark Cuban himself, and he got to high-five several of his favorite players, including Dončić.

As the cherry on top, the Mavericks ended up beating the Detroit Pistons by a final score of 111-105 after trailing in the third quarter, thanks in large part to Dončić and his 53 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Now, Case said he’s saving up money so he can purchase tickets for himself, his dad, and Williams, as a way to return the favor.

“That’s very touching, and the kind of kid Case is,” Williams said. “I can’t tell you the number of times he’s said thank you.”

But the real thanks goes to the man that made Case’s wish come true, Mark Cuban.

“I can’t say enough of Mark Cuban and how much I appreciate what he did for us,” Williams said.

“I just wanted to say to Mr. Cuban, this was a dream come true,” Case said. “Thank you so much.”