WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One candidate in the WFISD school board race had to drop out of the race due to medical concerns.

Mark Hood, a local businessman and lifelong Wichita County resident, has officially released his statement of resignation from the WFISD Board of Trustees At Large position.

“It is with a sincere heart and a true personal regret that I remove my name and pull out of the upcoming WFISD school board at large election,” Hood said in a press release. “It is also important to me that you know the reason for this decision. Many years ago I received a cochlear implant that has allowed me the gift of hearing at a much better level. Without my implant, I am deaf.”

Hood went on to explain that his implant went out and would need surgery to replace it immediately.

“My current implant unexpectantly needs to be replaced immediately,” Hood said. “Due to this current situation, I not only have to have this surgery but allow my body to heal in the upcoming months.”

Hood vowed to stay involved and be available soon.

According to the release, Hood entered this campaign with a strong message that hones in on the importance of financial transparency, incremental annual test score improvement, school safety, student discipline, and support for teacher and staff retention rates.

Hood was born and raised in Wichita Falls where he graduated from Wichita Falls High School

As a true Wichitan, Mark Hood was born and raised in Wichita Falls, TX, where he graduated from Wichita Falls High School.

After graduating college, Mark began his professional career working in several industries, including Commercial Real Estate, the oil & gas industry, and commercial banking. Currently, Mark owns and helps run several different businesses, including Forty Acre Property Management, LMH Energy, and Red River Geochem.