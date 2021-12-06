Mark Middleton running for Texas House District 68

COOKE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Mark Middleton is throwing his hat in the March 2022 Republican primaries for Texas House District 68.

Middleton will face incumbent David Spiller for the seat, the announcement comes months after he and his wife were arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

The couple was arrested in April, just outside of Forestburg, and face charges of assaulting an officer and act of physical violence within the Capitol grounds or building and several other charges.

According to The Washington Post, the couple was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 19 in Washington. The two were arraigned and pleaded not guilty to all counts on May 27.

The Nocona News says a trial is set for sometime in January.

As of Monday, December 6, he is the only Republican challenger to Spiller.

The Texas Secretary of State website, Middleton filled on November 16.

On his campaign website, Middleton says ‘Texas deserves real conservative patriots in Austin.’