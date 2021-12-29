Mark your calendars for Mardi Gras Nocona Style, coming February 2022

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — Final preparations are currently underway for one of the Nocona Chamber of Commerce’s biggest events of the year… Mardi Gras Nocona Style.

The annual event that brings New Orleans-sized fun for the entire family will take place February 25 and 26, 2022, with several events happening in the days leading up to the official Friday night kickoff.

After officials with the Nocona Chamber had to make the difficult decision last year to scale the event back due to the pandemic, Mardi Gras Nocona Style is back and bigger than ever!

The city of Nocona will come alive with green, gold, and purple for an entire week beginning February 19, reminding residents just why it was previously named one of the most fun small towns in America.

Full of good times for the entire family, Mardi Gras Nocona Style comes with floats, kids’ activities, beads, king cakes, masks, gumbo, and so much more.

The festivities all culminate in one big Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, February 26.

For more information and updates on daily activities as they are announced, visit Nocona’s website.