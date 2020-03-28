Market Street adjusts to COVID-19 policies

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With grocery stores being an essential service to the public, Market Street has added some new policies to increase social distancing.

Market Street got creative by putting down footprint signs and on one of those prints is ‘Andy’ resembling Woody’s boot from Disney’s Toy Story series.

Along with proper spacing, Market Street has put up plexiglass barriers at checkouts to provide more protection to customers and employees.

Employees are also sanitizing their work areas every 30 minutes, and Market Street has hired workers strictly for sanitation to make sure that they are keeping customers and employees safe.

“We have put in several different procedures to follow to help ensure your safety the customer’s safety as well as our safety,” Market Street employee Delight Clements said. “We’re asking people to keep social distance which as a rule of thumb would be two carts apart from each other.”

Market Street has workers washing their hands often as well. Some employees can be seen wearing gloves but they are optional. Employees that wear gloves have to wash their hands when they switch gloves.

There are some empty shelves at Market Street, but families can still feed themselves.

Wichitans have been flooding the grocery stores preparing for the shelter in place order, but with such high demand, grocery stores like Market Street are having to work hard to keep up.

Some items that were missing, but Market Street is assuring customers that they are stocked with groceries. While they may have temporary shortages on items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies, Market Street officials say they unload trucks and restock shelves every night in anticipation of customers.

Officials also say customers should not be afraid to come shop because they are taking strong measures to keep the store safe while also keeping it stocked.

“People have called and they’re concerned because they’re hearing rumors that we’re out of food or they aren’t paid until a certain day and they thought that they weren’t gonna be able to get anything. We have food,” Clements said. “You can feed your family. Are you going to be able to buy all of your regular brands or all of the things that you really want? Probably not. But there is food on the shelves.”

Like other stores, Market Street has put a limit on high demand items like milk and toilet paper. Officials say they appreciate all the hard work that their employees do since they know they are putting themselves in harm’s way.

With grocery stores being an essential service to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, citizens have been flooding the grocery stores. And while open stores mean employed citizens, it also works them to the max.

The life of a grocery store cashier or bagger is a peculiar one. They’re on their feet all day, they don’t get paid much and it’s usually a job for the young or retired. But all it takes is a global pandemic for the public to understand how important their job is since grocery stores are one of the few businesses still open.

“We’re doing the best we can,” Clements said. “And a lot of people are frustrated. And we as staff are frustrated for them and we understand their needs. We’re having the same needs they have.”

With the City of Wichita Falls taking measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Wichitans are raiding grocery stores across the area including Market Street. Although customers leave shelves bare and lines full, Market Street employees are prepared.

“We have reduced our hours so we are able to clean our store and get things stocked as well as we can,” Clements said.

While workers are helping customers, they are potentially putting themselves in danger.

“A lot of those people they have toddlers at home,” Clements said. “They’re going home to their children. And they have fears as well. We have some of our cashiers who are pregnant. And I can’t imagine the dedication and the decisions that they’re having to make to come into work to be able to serve our public. And they’re our unsung heroes they really are.”

Some customers know how great these workers are.

“Even with asking some of the great workers here, they do a really good job of trying to help you find things,” frequent Market Street customer Tiana Polite-Brown said. “I think they’re doing a really good job with keeping people so they’re not running in and storming the store.”

United Supermarkets, the company that owns Market Street, is showing their appreciation to their employees by giving them a temporary pay raise during this time. And through it all, grocery workers are working on and doing it with patience and class.

“It’s been extremely hard and they’ve handled it graciously and so professionally,” Clements said. “They’ve done a great great job. All of our kids all of our adults everyone has just been wonderful to work with.

Market Street is still hiring workers. You can find that information here.