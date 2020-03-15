United Market Street among list of retailers to cut operation hours

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— United Market Street is now among the list of major retailers nationwide that are cutting the hours of operation until further notice to combat the coronavirus.

The retailer will close tonight at 11 p.m. before starting with the new hours of operation on Sunday March 15.

The retailer will now be open from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. instead of being open 24 hours.

A United Market Street associate said this is temporary and they’re unsure at this time as to when the hours of operation will go back to normal.

The CEO and Sidney Hopper, President of United Robert Taylor released the following statement:

To our guests,

At The United Family, we know the important roles our stores and pharmacies play in your life, and we are grateful for the trust you put in us for your needs. As the situation around Coronavirus has developed, we have been and will continue to monitor all information locally, nationally and globally so we can plan how to best serve you. We wanted to take a moment to share some of the things our team is doing:

Running Clean Stores and Pharmacies. We have stepped up how often we clean and disinfect all departments, restrooms, and other high-touch points of the store, like checkstands and service counters. Cart wipes are available at the front of the store for your convenience, too. As always, we encourage customers to wash their fresh and packaged produce before consuming at home.

In-Stock Items. In many markets, we are asking customers to respect quantity limits of select, high-demand items (like hand sanitizers and household cleaners) to help ensure more of our neighbors can find the products they need. We’re refilling high-demand products as quickly as we can.

Taking Care of Our Team. All of our team members are encouraged to follow the CDC’s recommendations to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy. We are encouraging our associates to stay home when they feel ill, and are working with Talent Management to ensure that every member of our team who faces a crisis can have peace of mind that we will help them get through it. Please help us keep our team members and community safe by considering use of our curbside grocery pick-up or delivery services if you have a fever or flu symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath.

Planning for Local Needs. Our team is also planning to make sure we can serve you if your community becomes impacted in a significant way. From a single case to local community outbreaks or situations, we have plans to keep our stores and pharmacies open and serving our communities.

Shopping for You. Our Grocery Delivery, Pharmacy Delivery, and curbside grocery pick-up and delivery services are still available to you. You can find more information at your store’s website (see www.TheUnitedFamily.com for more information). Our E-commerce team is following enhanced sanitization protocols for all of their equipment, washing their hands and using hand sanitizer before every order. We’ve created “Contact Free” delivery procedures for our team and changed our signature processes so that our delivery drivers can sign for you when delivering your order, after completing an ID check, if necessary. Please use our “Contact Free” procedures if you or a household member has a fever or flu symptoms.

Taking Care of You. Your health is important to us. Just as our team continues to follow the CDC’s guidance on staying healthy, we encourage you to do so, too. Don’t forget that our pharmacists are also available to help answer questions you might have or to offer advice for keeping you and your families healthy year-round.

We know your grocery store and local pharmacy are central to the community. It is a space we share every day. Maintaining your trust is a responsibility we all take very seriously. On behalf of our entire team, thank you for the opportunity to serve you and our community.

Earlier in the day, retailers like Walmart, HEB and Kroger also announced a reduction in hours to allow time for cleaning and restocking.

