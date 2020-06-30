Market Street to offer special Summer Spice Hibiscus on July 4 weekend

During the past few months, many people have found the garden a place of refuge and increased focus. In light of that, Market Street will be offering a special flower during the July 4 weekend, the Summer Spice Hibiscus flower, also known as the Hardy Hibiscus.

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — During the past few months, many people have found the garden a place of refuge and increased focus. In light of that, Market Street locations in Wichita Falls, Dallas, and Abilene will be offering a special flower during the July 4 weekend, the Summer Spice Hibiscus flower, also known as the Hardy Hibiscus.

With its large steel blue petals and dark red center, the Hardy Hibiscus stays in bloom from the summer months until the first frost. The Hardy Hibiscus is heat tolerant, comes back from the ground every spring, attracts pollinators, and only requires watering two to three times a week.

Business Director of Floral for the United Family Bradley Gaines said the Hardy Hibiscus is a phenomenal flower for Texas gardeners because of its ability to be in direct sunlight for six or more hours.

“Not only is this flower beautiful, but it is very versatile,” Gaines said. “It can be in direct sunlight for a long portion of the day while also only requiring minimal watering throughout the week.”

From butterflies to birds, Gaines said another bonus is that this particular flower can bring several different pollinators around the garden.

It doesn’t matter if someone is an expert horticulturist or a beginner, Gaines said this easy-to-maintain flower is perfect for the Texas gardener of any level.

“What makes this different and so unique is its a blend of a Tropical Hibiscus that blooms all summer and a Hardy Hibiscus that comes back from the root ball,” Gaines said. “Who doesn’t want a plant that blooms from June until frost?”

In April, Vernon proclaimed itself the Hibiscus Capital of Texas.