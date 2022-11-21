WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students with the Midwestern State University Promotion Management Class said they’re a bit more prepared for the world of business after giving their final presentations.

Promotion management is a marketing-style class sponsored by the Red River Best Chevy Dealers.

Steven Posey, a student in the class, said throughout the course, they’ve had multiple guest speakers from Taco Casa to Herb Easley to teach them a different marketing skill. But Posey said the course actually taught more than just business skills.

“I mean, this class is almost like something I’ve never done. It’s a real-life learning class. You really get deep down into it, and it really gives you experiences that will help you and help you grow as a person, to help me grow as a person. And, I feel like I’m definitely better, better suited for an interview or any job opportunity that comes my way,” Posey said.

Posey adds this project has also boosted his confidence in public speaking. He said he’s also grateful for his professors throughout the course.