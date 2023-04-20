STEPHENS COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 32-year-old woman from Marlow died from injuries sustained in a wreck on Plato Road, nearly a mile west of Duncan.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2005 Toyota Tacoma driven by Mary Jones was traveling westbound on Plato Road when she left the road just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 19.

OHP said Jones drove off the road to the right and hit a mailbox before continuing back onto the roadway. She then crossed both lanes of traffic and drove off the road to the left.

The Toyota struck a tree on the south side of Plato Road and rolled one-quarter, coming to rest partially in the westbound lane of the road.

Jones was pinned for 1 hour and 48 minutes before the Duncan Fire Department got her out at 5:55 p.m., according to OHP.

The cause of the wreck is currently under investigation.