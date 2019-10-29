Mars soil deposit topic of Geoscience Series speaker

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Geoscience is not limited to the study of Earth alone. Understanding the composition of our neighbors in the solar system helps make sense of how the planets work in relation to each other.

A Martian soil deposit will be the topic of the next Geoscience and Environmental Science Colloquium Series at Midwestern State University.

Dr. Tim Goudge will speak about “Extraterrestrial Sed/Strat: Reconstructing the Evolution of a Delta Deposit on Mars” at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in Bolin 100.

Goudge is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Geological Sciences at The University of Texas at Austin.

Goudge heads UT Austin’s Planetary Surface Processes Group, which works to understand the role of surface processes in controlling the evolution of planetary landscapes. Their research focuses on the use of remote sensing data to study the signature of surface processes recorded in the topography, mineralogy, and sedimentary rock record of Mars, Earth, and other planetary bodies.

Goudge received his bachelor’s from Queen’s University, and master’s and Ph.D. from Brown University.

The series is sponsored by the Kimbell School of Geosciences in the McCoy College of Science, Mathematics & Engineering at MSU Texas.

