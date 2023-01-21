WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local tradition that impacts the life of students returns after a hiatus due to COVID.

The decades-long Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Prayer Breakfast was held at the MPEC Saturday morning. The event wasn’t just eating some eggs and toast, but a time of fellowship and time for scholarships for local students.

The keynote speaker was Booker T. Washington graduate Dr. Anngienetta Johnson, whose speed inspired those to dream big in today’s world. Johnson graduated from Texas Woman’s University and worked with NASA receiving numerous awards.

She said Wichita Falls recognizing her accomplishments is such an honor.

“And I felt so good that I would have a chance to inspire, especially the youth, but what I’m learning is I inspire the older people. I was targeting everybody. But it was an opportunity to give back and that’s one thing that’s important to me,” Johnson said.

Coming up in February in our honoring Black History Month series, we’ll hear more from Johnson and how her hometown has impacted her life.