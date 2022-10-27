VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Vernon will soon have two new people in key positions.

As we reported two weeks ago, Police Chief Randy Agan retired and his last day was Friday. Now, City Manager Marty Mangum has decided to step down after five and a half years.

In May 2017, the city of Vernon welcomed its new city manager.

“When I came to Vernon I was actually down by college station in a smaller community than Vernon actually,” City Manager Marty Mangum said. “I was working down there and I saw Vernon come open and I looked at it and it looked like at the time like they had gone through some financial difficulties. It looked to me like they were over the hump and with good leadership.”

Since becoming city manager, Mangum has helped lead Vernon through some tough times like the pandemic and the February freeze in 2021. But there’s one thing he’s glad he could build upon.

“When I first got here, they had just gone through a drought and that drought hurt the finances of the city quite a bit,” Mangum said. “They had to do some cuts and services and personnel and things. They had done those already so it was just a matter of staying the course to making sure you use good fiscal procedures so they could stay on top of their game.”

After five and a half years, Mangum has decided it’s time to move on and be closer to his grandson. While he is stepping down, he says this is not a retirement.

“I’m moving out to Kingsland, Texas,” Mangum said. “That is out by Lake LBJ. We have a place there. I’m actually going to work as city manager at a smaller city, the city of Llano. I’m going to work for them for a few years. I’m not ready to retire, I’m just ready to get closer to that grandson.”

Even though he is moving to a new city, Mangum said Vernon is still his second home and a place he is going to miss.

Some of the things Mangum said he’s going to miss is the camaraderie with the people and how they pull together. He’ll also miss some of the fun events like the rodeo and the Bacon City Festival they had this year.

Mangum wanted to also thank his staff. He said he has never been more blessed than with the staff he currently has. His final day will be Nov. 25, 2022, and of course, we wish him luck in his next adventure.