WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man wanted for an alleged murder in Maryland almost a year and a half ago is in a Wichita County jail cell awaiting extradition.

51-year-old Artie Cofield is being held without bond on the Charles County, Md. warrant.

The victim, 64-year-old Herbert James, was found in his apartment in Waldorf, Md., southeast of Washington, DC, on Oct. 27, 2020, and the sheriff’s office said he had trauma to his body, and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Investigators identified Cofield as a suspect and issued an arrest warrant on Feb. 4, 2022, and U.S. marshals arrested him in Wichita Falls. Cofield was booked into the Wichita County Jail on February 11, 2022.

No motive was disclosed, but investigators said the victim knew Cofield.

The death of James came just two days after another alleged murder in another apartment nearby, but authorities do not believe they are connected.