WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Though several board members say they are tired of dealing with it, the WFISD board is starting over with the contentious matter of mascots for the new high schools.

In another long session Tuesday, board members approved a proposal from board member Bob Payton to appoint a new, larger ad hoc committee to submit mascot suggestions to the board, and possibly forego a vote by students on the final selection.

The proposal was presented after several more citizens spoke to the board about their hopes to keep the old mascots and school names alive.

Payton says the new committee will be a broad cross-section of the community, including possible students, alumni from all four current and former high schools and other community members and that after a vote by a broader and more inclusive committee.

The decision then can be final and the issue finally be laid to rest. The new committee, if approved, could include members from the first citizen’s committee that submitted finalist names to the board.

Board members expressed frustration and even disbelief that the naming of the mascots had consumed so much of their time when more pressing matters are on the table.

Superintendent Mike Kuhrt said a decision on colors for the new schools is needed by March 1.

Board member Elizabeth Yeager expressed concerns if the students who will be attending the new schools don’t have a say in picking mascots it will be even more difficult for them to support and buy into going to the new schools.

The proposal will be acted on in the next board meeting next Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Besides discussing and hearing about mascots, school names and colors, board members approved new turf for Memorial Stadium at a cost of $601,000, most, if not all which, will be paid with money set aside from stadium rental revenue.

They also discussed the 2022-23 calendar and a proposal of adding 8 minutes to the school day to build up 1700 minutes, or 5 class days, of inclement weather days to provide more cushion and prevent problems having to change holidays and teacher planning days at the end of the year.