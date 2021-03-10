Mask mandates roll back, businesses can open at full capacity: what Texans can expect moving forward

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As of this morning, Texans don’t have to wear a mask when they’re out.

Gov. Greg Abbot’s executive order took effect at midnight on Wednesday, March 10.

This executive order means businesses can open at 100% capacity. While they can fully reopen, they also decide if you have to wear a mask inside.

If the county’s hospitalizations surge above 15% for more than a week straight, a county judge can step in. They can cap occupancy at 50% if necessary.

You might be wondering: Why can businesses pick and choose if they want to enforce the rule?

Gov. Abbott has gone on record to say, “people and businesses don’t need the state telling them how to operate.”

So businesses can either make their own rules for their establishment or not require anything at all.

Abbott put the ball in their court.

What else does the order do?

Well, it allows for in-person jail visits to start again, lets selective surgeries continue and disbands the state’s COVID strike force.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said one person can now visit one inmate twice a month.

The order also keeps bans on cities and counties from placing restrictions on religious services and child care businesses.