Maskat fundraising calls legitimate

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – If you receive a fundraising call from the Maskat Shrine… It’s not a scam but a legitimate part of the upcoming Shrine circus.

Some residents reported that they were suspicious of the call…but officials with the Maskat Shrine told KFDX that the 2021 circus will take place in November at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

They say that part of the circus fundraising campaign is conducted through telephone solicitation.

We’ll have more on the Maskat Shrine circus once the show dates are announced.