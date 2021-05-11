Masks now optional at Holliday ISD for remainder of school year

HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — Students and staff members of the Holliday Independent School District will now have the option of whether or not to wear masks.

According to Holliday ISD Superintendent Cody Carroll, the school board voted Monday, May 10 to make masks optional for the remainder of the school year.

Like most school districts in Texas, Holliday ISD required students and staff members to wear masks in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

However, according to district officials, Holliday ISD has not had a positive COVID-19 case in over two months.

The mask requirement was included on the Holliday ISD School Board agenda for their regular session on May 10.

The new policy went into effect at the beginning of the school day Tuesday, May 11.

The following text alert was sent out Monday night following the vote: