Masks to be optional for MSU Texas students

This week, for the first time since September, Midwestern State University officials are reporting zero COVID-19 cases among students.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — One school has declared that masks will be optional when students return in the fall.

Midwestern State University announced Monday plans to be in Phase IV, otherwise known as normal operations, by August 9.

In an email Provost James Johnston and Vice President of Student Affairs Keith Lamb wrote, “By this August, we expect the percentage of the U.S. population having acquired immunity to COVID-19 reaching levels that will result in minimal risk of disease spread.”

Masks will be optional and face coverings are encouraged for anyone who feels more comfortable wearing one, according to the statement.

Another aspect of returning to normal operations is the expiration of all previous COVID-19 related adjustments.

MSU Texas encourages all students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.