LAS VEGAS (KFDX/KJTL) — After three days of tournament play in the main event of the 54th Annual World Series of Poker, a Texoma native is in a position to receive a massive payday.

Mason Vieth, a native of Windthorst in Archer County, is currently competing in the Main Event No-Limit Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament in the 54th Annual World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Photo courtesy Mason Vieth (Facebook)

At the beginning of the fourth day of the tournament on Monday, July 10, 2023, Vieth’s chip stack was among the 10 largest in the entire tournament with 1,602,000 chips, good enough for ninth place in the overall standings.

The field of over 10,000 players bought into the tournament for $10,000 and are competing for more than $93 million prize pool, including a grand prize of over $12 million, the largest in the history of the World Series of Poker.

The field of players has been narrowed down to under 1,100 as of 6 p.m. on Monday, and everyone remaining in the tournament is guaranteed to walk away with money, including Vieth.

The 54th Annual World Series of Poker is currently being held at the iconic Horseshoe Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, formerly Bally’s Las Vegas, located in the heart of the neon-lit Las Vegas strip.

“I flew out to Vegas and bought into day 2 last chance I could without telling many people,” Vieth said in a Facebook post on Monday. “But it’s hard to hide when you bag a top 10 chip stack.”

According to the World Series of Poker website’s profile on Vieth, he’s competed in seven tournaments since 2013, finishing in the top 10 three times.

Tournament play continued at about 2 p.m. Central Time on Monday afternoon, with Vieth continuing to rank among the largest chip stacks remaining in the tournament.

“It just happens to be the largest main event tourney in the history of poker,” Vieth said in the Facebook post. “Never been more prepared for the moment than now. Let’s go!!!”

Texoma residents can follow Vieth’s progress during the World Series of Poker Main Event on the World Series of Poker website.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on Vieth as he represents Texoma in the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, Nevada.