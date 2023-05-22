WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three students from the Wichita Falls Independent School District Education Center are now scholarship recipients thanks to the Faith Masonic Lodge.

A ceremony was held Monday night, May 22, where the Sidney Gaines Memorial Scholarship Committee made the presentations.

One of the awards handed out was the Lamar Award of Excellence, a medal given to students and educators, in recognition of outstanding personal achievement in academics, citizenship, community service, and sports.

Lodge officials said they’re always looking to help those who want to lead others.

“We’re looking for surrogate leaders. We’re looking for people who have aspirations to get ahead, and we just want to help along the way,” Faith Masonic Lodge Senior Warden Douglas Marquardt said.

The three recipients were Daniel Granadas, Gerardo Ramirez, and Jalynn Stroman. Salvador Montez was a Lamar Recipient as an Educator.

The Masonic Lodge has presented the Sidney Gaines Memorial Scholarships since 1989.