WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wednesday night at Faith Masonic Lodge #1158 off Kemp, four seniors were presented with a $1,000 scholarship each.

Also two Lamar awards were presented to two educators, plus a $500 check to each of them.

The Masonic Lodge has presented the Sidney Gaines Memorial Scholarships since the 1980s. Each year, members hold fundraisers to make sure the funds are there.

Then, every dollar used for scholarships is matched by Masonic Charities Foundation.