Masonic Lodge lays cornerstone for Wichita Co. Law Enforcement facility

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX KJTL) — As progress continues on the new Wichita County Law Enforcement Center, the Faith Masonic Lodge No.1158 symbolically laid the cornerstone for the new facility on Central Freeway.

Only schools, churches, public buildings and their own masonic temples can receive such a cornerstone ceremony by a Masonic Lodge, and it’s a tradition adopted by our founding fathers around 300 years ago

“A time-honored memorial that we do on buildings and churches and lodges to show that this is a way to dedicate the building in the way it’s been done since the cathedrals of Europe,” Grand Master Brain Dodson said.

After testing the stone with a members’ tool of choice, the grandmaster does a final check to ensure the craftsmen have done their duties.

“It’s a continued environment to celebrate the Masons that actually built the building and the construction people as well as to dedicate the building to better future things,” Dodson said.

The future is what Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom is looking forward to.

After years of planning the new Wichita County Law Enforcement Center is expected to be complete in 2021.

“This building is certainly a real plus,” Gossom said. “It will certainly change the habitat for the people we have who are inmates and especially the working environment for our detention officers.”

The stones will be placed at the northeast side of the building symbolizings the rise of man’s ignorant moral character to man’s enlightened moral character the city soon plans to host a walkthrough of the new jail.