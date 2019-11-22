Mass casualty simulation allows MSU students hands-on experience

Numerous students over at Midwestern State University worked together to go through the step-by-step process of a real crisis situation Friday at a simulation event.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Numerous students over at Midwestern State University worked together to go through the step-by-step process of a real crisis situation Friday at a simulation event.

Nursing, radiology, respiratory, social work, dental hygiene and athletic training programs were represented among more than 200 students at an Interdisciplinary Communications event meant to groom participants like nursing student Holly Hasten and respiratory care student Sydnie Stonewall for the workforce.

“It gives you confidence, and I’m not as nervous to go into the ER or when I do get a job, it prepares you,” Hasten said.

“Out in the real world you can mess up, but it can also lead to a different effect on the patient, you can make them worst or better it depends on what you do so here you can have constructive feedback and you can improve on your skills,” Stonewall said.

The scene was set using real actors from the theater department as well as high-fidelity simulation mannequins.

It was a mass casualty situation at a big sporting event and students were left to attend to the crisis using the knowledge they attained from their classes.

“It gets a little chaotic, and so as far as me, it’s just more of I’m head of the bed, I deal with my part of the section and try to put in my input on what I know,” Stonewall said.

The Director of Interdisciplinary Studies Dr. Randy Case said while it is important for students to work on their healthcare skills, other skills such as communication skills, teamwork and leadership are just as important.

“We often work with our independent disciplines so this allows the students to actually collaborate to work together as a team, very similar to what they would do in the hospital setting,” Case said.

Stonewall, Hasten and Case said they hope the students take advantage of this experience while in a controlled environment so they can be as prepared as possible in a high pressured situation.

In addition to MSU students, Vernon College’s EMT students were also involved.