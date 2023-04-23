THROCKMORTON (KTAB/KRBC) – A credible threat was made to Throckmorton Collegiate Independent School District on Sunday, April 23.

Around 2:00 p.m., Throckmorton County Sherriff’s Office was notified of a threat of a ‘potential mass casualty’ event at Throckmorton Collegiate ISD according to a public service announcement.

After investigation, deputies determined the threat to be credible and viable. TCSO deployed crews from Texas Parks and Wildlife and the 39th Judicial District Juvenile Officer to aid in the apprehension of the suspect.

The suspect was arrested around 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Any firearm that was accessible to the suspect was surrendered to the sheriff’s office per the request of the parent.

TCSO is working with the 39th Judicial District Juvenile Court to ensure the safety of students and staff. In the next few days, a heavy presence of crews from TCSO, Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Parks and Wildlife will be on campus.

Officers ask parents and students to be aware of this incident and contact school administrators if they have any concerns or questions.

At this time, the sheriff’s office believes the incident has been avoided due to the apprehension of the person who made threats. The suspect’s name has not been released at this time.