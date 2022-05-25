WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With all the chaos in the world, one local business is offering a course they say could be the difference between life and death.

In response to recent mass shootings, local firearm academy Point Blank CHL has taken their own initiative to try to keep teachers and their students safe.

“[It’s] Something that we can offer them to keep a defensive mind-set and to keep those little ones safe and keep everyone’s babies safe while they’re at the school,” Lead Firearm Specialist Heather Reitsma said. “That’s what’s important.”

To that objective, Point Blank will soon offer a state-certified school guardian course. Essentially, this is a “School Mass Shooting Course” for teachers.

“How to handle an active shooter situation in the school and different ways to think to stop the person from getting into the classroom and to keep them from being more of a threat in the classroom,” Reitsma said. “Just different tools to use for that, even beyond using a firearm.”

This two-day course is designed specifically for teachers who are licensed to carry, and the best part is: it’s free.

“It’s a class that we love to teach, but people don’t think about taking it until something happens,” Reitsma said.

In WFISD, Reitsma said licensed carry teachers may have a firearm in their car but not inside of the school, but she said the course offers many strategies besides using a gun.

“It is a fantastic class for them to build on top of their license to carry class,” Reitsma said. “It takes it one step further than the training that they get in their classroom, and it’s going to put some of what they learned in their license to carry class into action on the range.”

If you are a parent or just the general public, Reitsma said getting your L.T.C., or Texas License To Carry, is the first step to being prepared.

“It just gives them more tools in their toolbox in case a situation like that arises,” Reitsma said.