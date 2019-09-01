Mass shooting in Odessa: here’s what we know

Odessa Police said five people died and 21 people were hurt in a mass shooting Saturday afternoon.
- Police Chief Michael Gerke said a DPS Trooper made a traffic stop of a car in Odessa at 3:17 pm. He said the driver shot the Trooper. A specific update on the Trooper’s condition has not yet been provided.
- Gerke, during a press conference at about 6:00 p.m., said the suspect drove off. He was described as a white male in his 30’s.
- Gerke said the suspect then hijacked a mail truck. For a time, police were not sure if it was one suspect or two. Later updates indicated one suspect.
- KMID reported that a US Postal carrier was shot in the hijacking of the mail truck.
- Gerke said the suspect began firing at random in the area of Odessa and Midland.
- Gerke said five people died, and 21 people were injured. Three officers were among the injured.
- The suspect was located at the Cinergy movie theater. Gerke said officers shot and killed the suspect at that location.
- University Medical Center in Lubbock said one victim, a 17-month-old child, was airlifted to Lubbock for treatment.
- At about 6:30, Medical Center Hospital said 14 victims were on site. The hospital was on lock-down as a precaution. Russell Tiffin, CEO of Medical Center Hospital, said the blood supply was good. Grief counselors were on site.
- Governor Greg Abbot issued a statement. Among other things, he said he would visit Odessa on Sunday.
This story will be updated new information becomes available.