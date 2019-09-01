Breaking News
Mass shooting in Odessa: here’s what we know

Mass shooting in Odessa: here’s what we know

Local News

by: James Clark

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar/Staff)

Odessa Police said five people died and 21 people were hurt in a mass shooting Saturday afternoon.

  • Police Chief Michael Gerke said a DPS Trooper made a traffic stop of a car in Odessa at 3:17 pm. He said the driver shot the Trooper. A specific update on the Trooper’s condition has not yet been provided.
  • Gerke, during a press conference at about 6:00 p.m., said the suspect drove off. He was described as a white male in his 30’s.
  • Gerke said the suspect then hijacked a mail truck. For a time, police were not sure if it was one suspect or two. Later updates indicated one suspect.
  • KMID reported that a US Postal carrier was shot in the hijacking of the mail truck.
  • Gerke said the suspect began firing at random in the area of Odessa and Midland.
  • Gerke said five people died, and 21 people were injured. Three officers were among the injured.
  • The suspect was located at the Cinergy movie theater. Gerke said officers shot and killed the suspect at that location.
  • University Medical Center in Lubbock said one victim, a 17-month-old child, was airlifted to Lubbock for treatment.
  • At about 6:30, Medical Center Hospital said 14 victims were on site. The hospital was on lock-down as a precaution. Russell Tiffin, CEO of Medical Center Hospital, said the blood supply was good. Grief counselors were on site.
  • Governor Greg Abbot issued a statement. Among other things, he said he would visit Odessa on Sunday.

This story will be updated new information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members gear up for 9th annual garage sale"

Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett ISD Superintendent 'honored' to be named finalists for the Superintendent of the Year"

Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abby Loring talks with Throckmorton head coach CJ Hantz"

Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business owners hope i.d.e.a.WF enhances exposure, growth throughout community"

Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Shelter Advisory Committee votes to push animal ordinance revisions to next step"

Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed tax increase for Wichita Co. set for publication after original publication of no increase"

State officials hope HB 37 stops porch pirates

Thumbnail for the video titled "State officials hope HB 37 stops porch pirates"

Nearly 800 state laws to take effect on Sept. 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nearly 800 state laws to take effect on Sept. 1"

Texas officials hope younger generation will consider consequences of smoking following 'Tobacco 21' law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas officials hope younger generation will consider consequences of smoking following 'Tobacco 21' law"

Truck v Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck v Business"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News