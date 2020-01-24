Massive industrial explosion rattles Houston

HOUSTON (NBC News) — At least one person is missing following a massive explosion at a business in northwest Houston, Texas.

The blast occurred shortly after 4:20 a.m. Friday at Watson Valve Services.

It could be felt for miles around, and caused extensive damage to nearby homes, shattering windows and breaking garage doors.

“Knocked us all out of our bed, it was so strong,” Houston resident Mark Brady told affiliate KPRC. “It busted out every window in our house. It busted everybody’s garage door in around here. It’s a war zone over here.”

At least one person was transported to the hospital shortly after the explosion.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2TOTMqp