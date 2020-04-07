1  of  2
Breaking News
Wichita Falls City Council amends the Disaster Declaration: Shelter-in-Place extended to May 5 Gov. Abbott orders state parks to close
Live Now:
Wichita Falls City Council Meeting
1  of  18
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air

Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors in isolation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Actor Matthew McConaughey is cheering up some seniors isolated in his home state of Texas. His family is also getting in on the fun.

Virtual bingo is the Oscar winner’s latest plan to help Texans get through the coronavirus pandemic. He played it with residents of the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living facility.

His wife, model Camila Alves, their children and his mother also joined the game.

It is not the first time McConaughey has tried to help his fellow Texans get through the crisis. He has been using video to spread information and inspiration.

McConaughey is urging people to take precautions and to take care of those who need it most.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News