Matthew West Tickets Flash Sale

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — FLASH SALE ALERT! Now through Monday at 11:59 p.m., use code KFDX for your discounted tickets at https://wfmpec.com/event/matthew-west/

Use code “KFDX” for discounted tickets

Christian music singer-songwriter Matthew West will be performing in Texoma as part of his Truth Be Told Tour.

West will perform an acoustic show on April 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium.

West is a five-time Grammy nominee and won multiple awards including an American Music Award and a Billboard Music Award.

He is also more than 130 songwriting credits including cuts by Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCreery, and others.

