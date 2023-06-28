WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls bail bondsman Maxie Green has had another legal setback.

After having his bail bond license revoked by the county bail bond board last week, today the state Court of Criminal Appeals rejected his appeal of a local bond case.

Green, who owns A to Z Bail Bonds, had appealed a local court’s ruling that one of his clients forfeited her $25,000 bond when she failed to show for a court hearing, requiring him to pay the full amount. The client was charged with defrauding the state Medicaid or SNAP programs.

The basis of his appeal was that when the defendant did not appear, the bailiff called her name at the courtroom door, not the courthouse door as stated in the code of criminal procedure.

Green’s appeal was granted on his first appeal to the state Court of Appeals. But the higher appeal court reversed that court’s decision.

The exact wording in the code on how a bond is forfeited states:

“The name of the defendant shall be called distinctly at the courthouse door, and if the defendant does not appear within a reasonable time after such call is made, judgment shall be entered that the State of Texas recover of the defendant the amount of money in which he is bound, and of his sureties, if any, the amount of money in which they are respectively bound, which judgment shall state that the same will be made final, unless good cause be shown why the defendant did not appear.”

The court ruled that there is well established precedent that calling the defendant’s name at the courtroom door constitutes compliance with the code.

In the dissenting opinion in the appeal, a justice wrote that regardless of rulings that find calling the name by the courtroom door or courthouse door constitutes the same thing under the law, the courts are assuming powers that belong to the legislature in writing the specifics of a law.