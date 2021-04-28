May 1 Election: What to know before heading to the polls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — May 1 is Election Day in Texoma, and as Your Local Election Headquarters, Texoma’s Homepage wants to ensure you know everything you need to know before you head to the polls Saturday.

Three particular items on ballots around Texoma on Saturday is the Wichita Falls Independent School District Bond, the Mayoral race in Henrietta, and the Throckmorton CISD Bond.

You can find more details on each item below. Click the headings for additional information.

Make sure you stick with Texoma’s Homepage and tune in to KFDX on Saturday as we work to bring you results as these elections are decided.

The $13.585 bond referendum is to build sports and band facilities for the new high schools.

To goal is for these facilities to also hold baseball, softball, track, and junior varsity football competitions.

Voters said no to a similar proposition back in November, but approved the construction of two new high schools. The west high school will be located on the north side of Highway 82 near FM 369. The east high school is off U.S. 287 and Windthorst Road, which is owned by Legacy Park.

The state-of-the-art facilities are expected to be completed by the Fall of 2024.

If passed, the 2021 bond will cost taxpayers an estimated 1.5 cents per $100 of valuation. If you own a $100,000 home that adds up to an $11.25 increase annually.

Because the November bond raised taxes 30.5 cents, if the new 2021 bond gets voter approval, the total tax increase for both bonds is $320 annually for a $100,000 home. As a reminder, school district taxes are frozen for residents who are 65 and older and have filed for an Over 65 Homestead Exemption.

If the bond fails on May 1, WFISD officials said students from the new high schools will be bused around town to different locations for extra circular activities. Bussing students will also cause district expenses to go up.

All precincts can vote at any of the locations listed below between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.:

Faith Lodge #1158 — 3503 Kemp Avenue, Wichita Falls, 76308

— 3503 Kemp Avenue, Wichita Falls, 76308 Texas Highway Department — 1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls, 76302

— 1601 Southwest Parkway, Wichita Falls, 76302 Wesley United Methodist Church — 1526 Weeks Street, Wichita Falls, 76302

— 1526 Weeks Street, Wichita Falls, 76302 10th & Broad Church of Christ — 1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76301

— 1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76301 Kemp Sunnyside Community Center — 405 Walnut Street, Wichita Falls, 76301

— 405 Walnut Street, Wichita Falls, 76301 Region IX Education Center — 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306

— 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls, 76306 Martin Luther King Center — 1100 Smith Street, Wichita Falls, 76301

— 1100 Smith Street, Wichita Falls, 76301 Mercy Church — 3101 McNiel Avenue, Wichita Falls, 76309

— 3101 McNiel Avenue, Wichita Falls, 76309 Floral Heights United Methodist Church — 2215 10th Street, Wichita Falls, 76309

Four candidates are vying to be named Mayor of Henrietta Saturday.

Trish Alford and Shelley O’Malley are both women who have called Henrietta home for more than two decades.

In addition to Alford and O’Malley, current Mayor Howard Raeke is facing challenger Roy Boswell in one of the largest races for mayor in the city’s history.

Henrietta residents can cast their ballots for mayor between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. at Henrietta City Hall, located at 101 North Main Street in Henrietta.

If you live within Throckmorton Collegiate ISD, there is a $30 million bond proposal for you to consider on May 1.

Phase one of the bond features a new Pre-K to 12th-grade campus, which will include a cafeteria, media center, space for collegiate and CTE programs, and a new AG shop. Phase two features a new gym, weight, and locker rooms.

A nearly $1.3 tax rate hike will happen if passed. That means if you have a $100,000 home, you’ll be paying $18.75 more a month.

If passed, King Creek and Azure Sky coming to town, this allows the district to propose a $30 million school bond that would build a new facility for all grades that includes a new gym, cafeteria, media center, Montessori space, and ag center.

The wind farms, like King Creek and Azure Sky that are expected to come to town, will pay 70% of the bond which is $20 million while local taxpayers will pay the rest.

Throckmorton is one of the few school districts in its region with a college and career program, but school board members said outdated facilities make the program difficult to maintain.

Throckmorton CISD voters can cast their ballots at Throckmorton High School between 7:00 a.m. and 7 p.m.