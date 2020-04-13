Mayor and chamber seek new COVID-19 game plan from local businesses

City officials want to hear how small businesses plan to continuously keep their staff and customers safe should they allow them to open their doors.

As leaders continue to make tough decisions to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus they’re still thinking about the long-term effects this will have on the economy so they are already thinking ahead.

City leaders want to know what small business owners are doing to protect ther businesses, employees and customers against the coronavirus.

“Everybody knows, wear gloves, wear masks, sanitize, wipe things down, what are other people doing,” Santellana said. “Some people are propping doors so you don’t have to pull on handles, things like that that I am not able to think of that may strike me as innovative that I didn’t realize you were doing that.”

So to hear these out-of-the box ideas, owners are urged to email the resident and CEO of the chamber of commerce Henry Florsheim to help city leaders set the standard for when it’s time to open their doors again.

“We’re looking for a balance, we know we just can’t go back to busines as usual it’s not gonna solve any problems we also know that we can’t stay lockdown forever that’s not gonna solve any problems.” Santellana said.

“There’s no one size fits all and what rule works for another community wouldn’t work for ours and vice versa just because there are differences,” Florsheim said.

Santellana and Florsheim both hope this can be the first step getting some norlmalcy when the time is right.

Small businesses are being urged to email plans to Henry Florsheim with the chamber at henry@wichitafallschamber.com.