Mayor, County Judge reflect on 2020, set goals for 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The year of 2020 will stand out in history. COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world and affected every area of life. While there are many negatives that come to mind, local elected officials said there are also still positive things to celebrate and others to look forward to next year.

Staying within budget, constraints for the city and the county in a changing fiscal outlook were accomplishments that Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana and Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom mentioned.

The city and county coming together and adjusting to a new normal during this tumultuous year, is something they both hope to carry into 2021.

COVID-19 pandemic. These two words have defined 2020. Local officials have also given their own words to define 2020.

“Challenging. This has been my most challenging year on council. I’m 6 years deep now. I’ve never been challenged like this and I’ve been through floods, we’ve been through a drought, a pandemic is about the most challenging thing,” Santellana said.

“Keep the faith. I fully believe that’s what carries us through anything,” Gossom said.

Staying within budget, helping new businesses come to town like Panda Biotech and building around community support to battle COVID-19, are some of the highlights that both of these men will remember.

“Even part of the pandemic is the resilience of the people in Wichita County. One thing that amazes me is the innovative business changes that have been made by restaurants and others,” Gossom said.

“That’s the health department, that’s the county, city, Sheppard Air Force Base, the hospitals, universities, we’ve all really came together as a really cohesive unit in leadership to make sure Wichita Falls can be a good place for 2021,” Santellana said.

Some things the city is looking forward to in 2021 is the completion of the Circle Trail, developing the business park and hoping to begin construction on the MPEC Hotel and Convention Center.

“If I can get Wichitans really to start taking a look at some of the events that we go to. We have a brand new hockey team here, supporting the MPEC. We want to make sure we have a good road map to continue on with good governance and make sure that we’re good stewards of taxpayer money,” Santellana said.

For the county commissioners, better coordination of road repairs and operating in the new law enforcement center are some of their goals for the new year.

“Things I’m really looking forward to seeing is the dynamics in the new law enforcement center and how the sheriff’s operate that and what they can do to operate law enforcement plus the jail operation,” Gossom said.

Gossom and Santellana said they have learned from adjusting to a new normal because of the pandemic and they plan to take what they’ve learned into 2021.

Santellana said they hope to see construction on the MPEC Hotel begin in late 2021.