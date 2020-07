WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Calling all Wichita Falls kids! The Mayor will be hosting the first-ever virtual Town Hall to answer COVID-19 questions kids might have.

All you have to do is send a short video with your child’s question to Publicinformation@wichitafallstx.gov by Friday, July 17, 2020.

Stay tuned as we will post and update the Mayor’s Kids Town Hall where he answers the questions.