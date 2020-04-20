Mayor Santellana forms task force to reopen economy

1  of  4
Six new COVID-19 recoveries reported in Wichita Co., total now 22 Three COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wilbarger Co. Comanche Co. adds 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases; Kiowa, Stephens, Tillman counties also add cases Homicide investigation underway in Archer County
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Last week, Mayor Stephen Santellana started a task force for the local economy to reopen.

The turnaround task force will discuss and develop a plan on what reopening the economy in Wichita Falls will look like.

There are members from all different professions and Mayor Santellana said they have both city and county representation.

As of now, the task force meets once a week on Monday’s and Santelanna said today’s meeting went well.

Santellana added they want to help businesses open back up in a safe and thought out manner.

