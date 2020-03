BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Employees in all Walmart corporate offices will begin working remotely through at least Friday, April 3 in response to the spread of the coronavirus, Walmart President & CEO Doug McMillon announced on Friday.

All U.S. offices, including the Bentonville Home Office, will begin remote work on Monday, March 16. The company says employees should use Friday, March 13 to prepare for working from home.