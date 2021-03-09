McBride’s Steakhouse on Maplewood to reopen Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with McBride’s Steakhouse on Maplewood announced they will reopen on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

One of the most popular eateries in Wichita Falls, McBride’s was also one of the local businesses hardest hit by flooding caused by the winter storms last month.

Broken pipes led to heavy damage to the restaurant, resulting in round-the-clock work to get everything fixed and ready for Wednesday’s reopening.

The restaurant is now repaired and ready to open it’s doors once again.

